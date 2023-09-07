N.S. hits pause on plans to demolish Halifax Infirmary parkade

The Nova Scotia government is pressing pause on plans to demolish a parking garage at the Halifax Infirmary as part of a major redevelopment of the hospital.

The parking structure facing Robie Street was expected to come down this summer, making way for a new acute care tower as part of the massive QEII Health Sciences Centre project.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland told reporters Thursday those plans have changed.

"Going through that [design] process there have been a few things that have come to light," Masland said. "One of the things that they are looking further at now is the parking. Both parkades that we have there now will continue to operate as they have been."

Masland said it's still possible the parkade could come down, but the province does not want to act hastily.

"There's no point in removing parking there and having a big hole in the ground if the design phase is not finished."

She could not say whether the rest of the project will be delayed by this change of plans.

The demolition would have required temporary off-site parking to accommodate about 525 daily users, including staff and patients. The temporary option would have likely included a shuttle service. Masland said temporary offsite parking is still on the table.

The hospital redevelopment has been years in the making, initiated by the previous Liberal government.

Some plans have already been redrawn to account for the province's growing population.

The total price tag is still unknown, but is likely to reach into the billions. This spring, the province earmarked $254 million to prepare the infirmary site for phase one, which is expected to take five years to complete.

