Parts of Halifax hospital without air conditioning after chiller breaks

Parts of the Halifax Infirmary at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre are warmer than usual after one of two chillers broke this week.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said in a public service advisory late Friday afternoon that cooling had to be reduced in some areas in order to maintain appropriate temperatures in other areas such as operating rooms, cardiac catheterization labs and diagnostic imaging.

Cooling has been turned off inside six in-patient units on the east side of the Halifax Infirmary building, as well as cardiology clinics, retail and clinic areas on the fourth floor, the lobbies, the cafeteria and the Royal Bank Theatre.

"We apologize for the inconvenience to patients, families and staff during uncomfortable conditions and appreciate your understanding," read the notice.

The health authority said a rented chiller is expected to arrive in the middle of next week, and it will require two or three days to install. Regular cool temperatures should be restored by the end of next week.

The Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building has a separate chiller system, so staff and others are welcome to use that cafeteria to cool off.

A chiller at the Halifax Infirmary building also broke in late May last year.

Nova Scotia has seen some of the highest temperatures of the year in recent days, with Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing heat warnings for parts of the province. The temperature reached 33 C on Friday, but the humidity made it feel as hot as 38 C.

The weather is expected to remain warm and sunny this week, with temperatures hovering around 24 C.

The health authority said with the high temperatures outside, much of the building is warmer than usual.

