Halifax Hospice's 10 beds expected to be filled within 2 weeks of opening

Those hoping to spend their final days at Hospice Halifax's new residence in the city's south end will be able to start applying for a bed at the end of March.

On Tuesday, board and staff members held a news conference to discuss eligibility criteria and the admission process. Media were also invited on a tour of the building at 618 Francklyn Street, which is set to open April 8.

The hospice will have 10 beds and provide end-of-life care for people living with terminal illness.

Hospice Halifax outlined criteria for eligible patients, including a predicted life expectancy of three months or less. As well, patients must also be 16 years of age or older, but younger patients will be considered on a case-by-case basis with the IWK Health Centre.

Hospice Halifax will have 10 beds. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

In a news release Tuesday, Hospice Halifax said a patient must also not have further plans for diagnostic tests and an understanding that resuscitation and other life-prolonging interventions will not be provided at the hospice.

The hospice said the patient can no longer be supported at home or have confirmed they don't want a home death.

It said if it can meet the needs of a potential patient with its resources, then it would apply the eligibility criteria.

​"Often people come to hospice because they're worried about being a burden," said Dr. Stephanie Connidis, Hospice Halifax's medical director.

"We have elderly people caring for elderly people and sometimes you just can't, it's physically impossible to do that. So our care team, our nursing care team, our bereavement support services or social worker will be there."

A view of Halifax's Northwest Arm from a window at Hospice Halifax. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Hospice Halifax said health-care professionals will be able to submit requests for assessment to the hospice for patients starting March 27.

People living at home or who are "precariously housed," whose care needs exceed what they can manage safely or comfortably with the resources available to them, will get first priority, said the hospice.

The hospice's nurse manager will review the requests with the medical team. If the applicant meets the criteria, the hospice may meet with the patient in person.

From there, eligible patients will be added to a triage list that is reviewed regularly.

Connidis said she expects some of the beds at the hospice will be occupied on opening day, but not all of them because the hospice wants to take time reviewing all the applications.

She expects all the beds will be occupied two weeks after opening.

