Man killed in homicide on Brunswick Street in Halifax

Halifax police say a man was killed in a homicide Saturday morning on Brunswick Street.

Police say they received a weapons call at 1:37 a.m. AT for the street's 2400 block.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and pronounced him dead.

As of Saturday morning, Brunswick Street was closed between Artz and Gerrish streets as police investigated. Uniacke Street was also closed.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

MORE TOP STORIES