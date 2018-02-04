Halifax homeless shelter closes, guests moved into hotel due to COVID-19 case

At least one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a Halifax homeless shelter and the province is moving everyone from the shelter into a hotel to self-isolate.

The individual who tested positive for the virus received the result Thursday, said Jim Graham of the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia (AHANS).

The group has been in charge of managing more than $1.5 million in federal funds directed at homelessness relief in Nova Scotia during the coronavirus pandemic, and some of that has been used to staff pop-up shelters around Halifax.

Those pop-up shelters were meant to reduce the load on existing homeless shelters and allow for greater physical distancing.

Graham said the case of the virus was at one of the pop-up shelters. He did not know if the individual who contracted the virus was a shelter guest or a staff member.

Possible exposure to about 30 people

About 30 people, guests and staff included, could have come into contact with the individual, said Graham.

He said he was not surprised by the appearance of COVID-19 in a shelter because guests are free to come and go as they please.

Earlier this month, the Out of the Cold emergency winter shelter moved all its guests to private hotel rooms with the help of federal funding.

As of Friday, there are 850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

