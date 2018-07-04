Halifax serious about hosting 2020 world women's hockey championship

Halifax's special events advisory committee wants Hockey Canada to know the municipality is serious about hosting the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship.

It is recommending the municipality put $300,000 into the bid — $50,000 more than Halifax's staff recommended.

Coun. Tony Mancini, a member of the committee and the chair of the hosting committee for three previous international hockey events held in Halifax, thinks the April event would boost tourism.

"I fully support this," said Mancini, "It's early in our (tourism) season, so other events scheduled for that time may come even earlier, so that's just a win-win."

Halifax would co-host the championship with the Town of Truro and the Municipality of Colchester.

Colchester is considering a $100,000 contribution. The province has already agreed to a $250,000 share. Tickets will cost $25 a game.

Organizers want to set up an all-female hosting committee.

'All about celebrating females'

Hockey Nova Scotia also hopes the event will boost the number of female hockey players in the province by 50 per cent, or 1,400 girls, by 2021.

"It's all about celebrating females," said Darren Cossar, executive director of Hockey Nova Scotia. "Females in sport and the leaders within our communities."

Halifax regional council still needs to approve the proposal.

Hockey Canada is expected to visit Nova Scotia in August and make a final decision in September.

Several other Canadian cities are submitting bids.

