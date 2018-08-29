Coast guard hasn't pinpointed cause of oil spill near Halifax waterfront

The Canadian Coast Guard is continuing to investigate what it is now calling an oil spill in Halifax harbour.

The coast guard's environmental response team has been monitoring a sheen in the water near Bishop's Landing along the Halifax waterfront since Monday morning.

On Wednesday, DFO spokesperson Alexandra McNab said teams were on the water on Tuesday but were unable to determine the source of the oil.

"The sheen is very light with rainbow colours, and is non-recoverable and is not attached to any vessel or location," she wrote in an email.

Nova Scotia Power said Monday the utility does not believe the sheen is related to an oil leak earlier this month at the Tufts Cove power plant in Dartmouth.

On Aug. 2, about 5,000 litres of bunker C fuel leaked into the harbour on the Dartmouth side. An additional 9,900 litres leaked into a containment trench and another 9,400 litres entered the cooling water system of one of the utility's generators.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia