Halifax Water says no swimming in harbour after wastewater pump fails

The utility said the failure of an emergency pump is the cause of stormwater and wastewater flowing into the harbour.

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
A 2021 file image of the steps leading into the Halifax harbour. Halifax Water is advising people not to swim in or make contact with harbour water because stormwater and wastewater are flowing in. (CBC)

Halifax Water is advising people not to swim or to do anything that requires contacting the water in Halifax harbour until further notice.

On Tuesday, the utility said the failure of an emergency pump is the cause of stormwater and wastewater flowing into the harbour.

Emergency repairs are in the works while a replacement pump is located, the utility said in a news release. Halifax Water said it has notified federal, provincial and municipal authorities.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause and are working as safely and quickly as possible to address the issue," the utility stated.

