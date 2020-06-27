Boy, 16, suffers life-threatening injuries after collision on Halifax harbour

A 16-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision on Halifax harbour between two personal watercraft.

At 7:17 p.m. on Friday, Halifax Regional Police received a 911 call for two personal watercraft colliding near the Macdonald Bridge, according to a release.

No details have been released about the models of watercraft involved in the incident.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax was notified and vessels were dispatched to assist at the scene.

Another personal watercraft was used to rescue the injured boy. He was taken to paramedics waiting on the Dartmouth waterfront.

The boy was then transported to hospital.

As of Saturday morning, police said it is unknown whether charges are pending. The investigation is in the early stages.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

