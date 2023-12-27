After swimming thousands of metres over more than 50 years at Centennial Pool in Halifax, Linda Hunt cannot imagine the city without the facility.

"It's so important to the community," Hunt said during a training session with her club, the Chronos Masters. "It's so important to the clubs and nobody wants to lose it."

The club is one of a number that has sent letters of support to a committee, Save Centennial Pool, that has formed to fight for the pool's future.

Halifax council has directed staff to look at replacing the pool amid concerns it may be nearing the end of its useful life.

Built and named to mark Canada's 100th birthday, Centennial Pool hosted events at the Canada Games in 1969.

Hunt took part as a teenager back then, and today trains at the pool for masters events.

Now 69, she won the 100-metre backstroke in her age category at the world masters swimming competition in South Korea in 2019.

"It is a magical spot," she said. "Look at the high ceiling. It's been extremely important for me."

Hunt has worked on her backstroke technique for many years preparing for local, provincial, national and world events at Centennial Pool. (CBC)

Municipal staff were directed to produce a report outlining the possible replacement of the aquatic facility with a new 50-metre pool that meets current competition standards.

That was about 18 months ago. The report is expected back in the coming weeks.

"This is an essential facility in the centre of Halifax," said Trevor Brumwell, the chair of the Save Centennial Pool Committee. "This facility is affordable, it is accessible, it is a public asset of the city."

Brumwell's committee supports the idea of a new pool in Halifax, but not as a replacement for Centennial Pool.

Committee chair Trevor Brumwell says Centennial Pool is an essential public asset that is needed at a time of rapid growth in Halifax. (CBC)

"It's an iconic building that should not be destroyed, it shouldn't be disposed of, it should be enhanced," Brumwell said.

He added that in addition to swimming clubs, the pool is used by a diving club, artistic swimming clubs, as well as paddling, rehabilitation for military members, aquatic fitness and groups that provide programs to visually impaired swimmers and children with disabilities.

The committee believes Centennial Pool is needed in a municipality with a rapidly growing population. Its petition asks the city to consider other options.

But Coun. Waye Mason said the city is being proactive after Centennial Pool developed leaks.

"Luckily it was during COVID, but it took two years to fix the pool because it had a series of compounding leaks because it's old," Mason said.

Affordable housing component could be considered

Further leaks are possible, he said, that could put it out of commission again.

There is not likely room on the peninsula for a new 50-metre competition pool, Mason said, given competition-standard facilities also require a 25-metre warmup pool.

Given the current housing crisis, Centennial Pool's site may be a good location for affordable housing, he said.

"There's definitely interest in using some of the land for affordable housing, and I'd like to see that happen," Mason said, adding those who use the pool can also be better served.

"I think that we can provide a better quality experience for residents and it doesn't all have to be in the same place always it can be nearby or adjacent or it can be a brand new thing."

Nonetheless, Centennial Pool's supporters insist the facility is in good condition after a long history of upgrades.

Hunt is hoping to swim there for many more years. "The thought of even losing it ever would break my heart."

