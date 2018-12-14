New
Man dies after being struck by truck in north-end Halifax
Gottingen Street between Uniacke Street and Prince William Street is expected to be closed for some time following a fatal collision.
Police responded to report of collision on Gottingen Street at 2:45 p.m.
A man died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a truck on Gottingen Street in Halifax.
Police were called to the accident scene at 2:45 p.m, according to a media release. The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.
Members of the department's collision unit are investigating. Gottingen Street between Uniacke Street and Prince William Street is expected to be closed for some time.