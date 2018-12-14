Skip to Main Content
Man dies after being struck by truck in north-end Halifax
New

Man dies after being struck by truck in north-end Halifax

Gottingen Street between Uniacke Street and Prince William Street is expected to be closed for some time following a fatal collision.

Police responded to report of collision on Gottingen Street at 2:45 p.m.

CBC News ·
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck on Friday in north-end Halifax. (CBC)

A man died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a truck on Gottingen Street in Halifax.

Police were called to the accident scene at 2:45 p.m, according to a media release. The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

Members of the department's collision unit are investigating. Gottingen Street between Uniacke Street and Prince William Street is expected to be closed for some time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|