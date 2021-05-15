Halifax police make arrests at separate gatherings on Saturday

Halifax police made five arrests and laid charges at separate gatherings in the city on Saturday.

According to a news release, police took action because individuals were not adhering to the Health Protection Act.

One of the gatherings was at Tower Road and Inglis Street, outside Saint Mary's University in the city's south end. It was the starting point for what was billed as a "Free Palestine COVID safe car rally" scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Organizers of the event had posted warnings on social media that participants should stay in their vehicles to avoid violating COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Police laid charges at the start of a car rally near Saint Mary's University in the south end of Halifax (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Police did not indicate how many charges were laid or arrests made at that event.

There was a heavy police presence at Citadel Hill for another gathering which started shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The gathering was organized on Facebook by a group called Freedom Nova Scotia.

On Friday the province obtained a court injunction preventing Freedom Nova Scotia and similar groups from staging the planned protest on Saturday. The court order also authorized police to use reasonable force in arresting anyone who takes part in one of these protests.

The group announced on Facebook that the rally had been cancelled "under duress." But several people indicated in the comments to the post they planned to gather regardless.

CBC News saw three people being arrested at a gathering on Citadel Hill. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

A handful of people not wearing masks gathered in the area between the entrance to the fortress and the clock tower on Saturday afternoon.

CBC News witnessed several tickets being issued and three arrests at the Citadel Hill gathering.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella urged members of the public to "educate themselves" about COVID-19 restrictions.

"Despite repeat warnings, there are individuals who are still choosing to bend the rules and take risks," Kinsella said.

"Today's events in Halifax have once again demonstrated that disregard."

