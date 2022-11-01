1,000 free emergency kits to be handed out to Halifax families

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency is expanding a program to hand out emergency kits to people in the municipality.

Assistant Chief Erica Fleck said it started as a trial last year, with kits given to 10 families who were new to the Halifax Regional Municipality.

"We're trying to get out 1,000 kits this year, not just to newcomers, but to those in vulnerable communities and those who really need assistance and maybe cannot afford to put their own kit together," she said.

The base kit includes emergency blankets, duct tape, gloves, glow sticks, a multi-tool flashlight that doesn't need batteries, a battery-run radio, a mini first aid kit, and a deck of cards.

She said people should tailor their kits with things like pet food if they have animals, or diapers and supplies if they have young children.

Erica Fleck holds a bachelor's degree in emergency management. (CBC)

The kits are meant to be grabbed quickly in the event people need to leave their homes in an emergency, but they are also useful if families need to shelter in place.

Fleck said the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona reiterated the importance of such kits.

"You do need to be prepared either to stay in your home or to leave your home," she said.

