Halifax's new francophone school ready to welcome students next month

It's been a busy month for teachers and staff at Halifax's newest francophone school as they prepare to open their doors on Sept. 6.

École Mer et Monde took possession of the former Halifax Grammar School building on Atlantic Road on Aug. 1. Since then, it's been a scramble to renovate the space and set everything up, said principal Annick Levesque.

"Now we're more about moving boxes and getting ready for the classes so we're very, very excited," Levesque told CBC's Information Morning.

The Grade-Primary-to-6 school will welcome 226 students, along with 20 children to its preschool program.

Le 30 août prochain, ce sera la journée portes ouvertes à notre école. On vous attend en grand nombre! <a href="https://t.co/acS7J9f7b7">pic.twitter.com/acS7J9f7b7</a> —@ecolemeretmonde

The majority of students are coming from École Beaubassin in Bedford, one of many schools within the francophone school board Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) that have been struggling with overcrowding.

"It really helps Beaubassin because ... they had portables and now they don't have to have those portables. All the students are in the school," said Levesque.

There are also students from École Bois-Joli in Dartmouth and new enrolments.

Parents' voices heard

Caroline Arsenault, the founder of a committee that's spent years trying to get a new school in Halifax, told CBC News earlier this year that parents were tired of having their kids bus to another community.

Levesque said the new school means less travel time for both parents and students.

"They're just so happy that they finally got their school," she said. "They've been fighting for this school for a long time so I think they're relieved too that they were heard."

About half of the school's teachers, many of whom live on the Halifax peninsula, will come from École Beaubassin.

The sea and the world

Mer et Monde is translated into English as "sea and world."

"We chose it because Acadians​ have always had a long history about the sea and the fishing, and the world because Halifax is becoming more and more multicultural," said Levesque.

The Atlantic Street building is being leased to CSAP until the board can find a permanent location. It was left vacant because Halifax Grammar School is building a new expanded campus on nearby Tower Road.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia