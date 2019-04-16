Former Halifax taxi driver found guilty of sexual assault

A former Halifax taxi driver accused of raping a woman eight years ago in his apartment has been found guilty.

Bassam Al-Rawi was charged with sexually assaulting the woman in his Bedford apartment in the early hours of Dec. 15, 2012. He was at court with his wife on Friday, the pair have travelled back and forth from Germany for the trial.

Justice Gerald Moir delivered his decision in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Friday afternoon.

Lawyers differ on complainant reliability

Crown attorney Carla Ball and Ian Hutchison, Al-Rawi's defence lawyer, laid out their closing arguments on Wednesday.

Ball said the complainant's testimony was reliable and unwavering on the main points that she did not want to have sex with the driver who took her to his place, and two people recognized Al-Rawi in a video with the woman.

The defence said the woman's memory had convenient gaps, and questioned why she just didn't leave the apartment or bedroom if she didn't want to have sex.

The complainant, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified earlier in the trial that she drove to Halifax from Pictou County with a group of friends on Dec. 14, 2012.

She testified a taxi driver picked her up while she was lost downtown and later assaulted her while she was highly intoxicated and pretending to be unconscious.

Al-Rawi has been travelling back and forth to Nova Scotia from his home in Germany to attend court in person with his wife. Both were in court Friday.

Previous sexual assault trials

This is the second sex assault charge to bring Al-Rawi before a Halifax court.

He faced previous charges related to allegations he sexually assaulted a woman who was found unconscious by a police officer in his cab in 2015.

That case garnered significant attention after the original trial judge made the comment, "clearly, a drunk can consent," and acquitted Al-Rawi. The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, saying the first judge made errors in law, including ignoring circumstantial evidence. Al-Rawi was acquitted again last September.

More to come.

MORE TOP STORIES