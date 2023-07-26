Halifax officials to provide an update on flood response

Halifax officials and Mayor Mike Savage are scheduled to provide a flood response update today at 2:30 p.m. local time.

On Tuesday, the municipality said the water is receding, but there are still some flooded areas. It said drivers should watch out for debris and avoid shoulders of the road. The municipality posted a map that shows blocked roads and other damage.

The municipality launched a flood registry on Tuesday so officials can help those who are stranded at home and struggling to access things they need because of damage and blocked roads.

Getting rid of waste

From now until Friday, Aug. 4, the curbside garbage bag limit is up to eight (from the usual six).

Excessive food waste can be dropped off at the Ragged Lake Organics Facility and the Burnside Composting Facility Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must separate food from containers, and anything glass is not allowed.

For a fee, flood-related demolition, construction and renovation debris can be taken to Halifax C&D Recycling.

Search for missing tuber ends

Avoid areas in parks and trails affected by flooding, the municipality advised. It is also asking people not to swim or boat on lakes for safety reasons.

Officials have stopped looking for a man who went missing while tubing on Lunenburg County's Golden River on Monday. The RCMP said Wednesday it's believed he was swept out to sea.

The man, 32, was tubing with two other men on the river northwest of Chester, N.S., when his tube capsized. He was last seen drifting down the river holding on to the tube.

On Wednesday, the province announced residents can now apply for funds to cover uninsured flood losses. The program covers up to $200,000 per household, small business and not-for-profit organization.

Applications for the program are available at Access Nova Scotia centres, MLA offices and online.

