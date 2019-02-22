Barho children to be remembered in public funeral Saturday

A public funeral will be held Saturday in Halifax for the seven Barho children who died in a house fire this week.

The Ummah Masjid and Community Center posted details to its Facebook page Friday morning. The Imam Council of Nova Scotia will lead the service.

Those planning to attend should gather at the Cunard Centre in south-end Halifax by 1: 30 p.m. for a 2 p.m. start.

"All are welcome to attend," the centre wrote.

The Barho children, who ranged in age from three months to 14 years, died Tuesday when their Spryfield home caught fire.