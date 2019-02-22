Skip to Main Content
Barho children to be remembered in public funeral Saturday
New

Barho children to be remembered in public funeral Saturday

A public funeral will be held in Halifax Saturday for the seven Barho children who died in a house fire this week.

The victims of Tuesday's fire in Halifax will be honoured at Cunard Centre

CBC News ·
Five of the Barho children are shown with their parents in an undated photo posted to Facebook by the Halifax mosque the family attended. (Ummah Masjid/Facebook)

A public funeral will be held Saturday in Halifax for the seven Barho children who died in a house fire this week.

The Ummah Masjid and Community Center posted details to its Facebook page Friday morning. The Imam Council of Nova Scotia will lead the service.

Those planning to attend should gather at the Cunard Centre in south-end Halifax by 1: 30 p.m. for a 2 p.m. start.

"All are welcome to attend," the centre wrote.

The Barho children, who ranged in age from three months to 14 years, died Tuesday when their Spryfield home caught fire. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us