Public funeral for 7 siblings lost in fire to take place today

A public funeral is set to begin at 2 p.m. AT today for the seven siblings who died in a tragic Halifax house fire this week.

The Barho children — three-month-old Abdullah; Rana, 2; Hala, 3; Ola, 8; Mohamad, 9; Rola, 12; and Ahmed, 14 — died Tuesday morning after a fire swept through their home.

The mosque the Barho family attended said the funeral is open to the public and the media. CBC News viewers will be able to watch the funeral live above.

Abdallah Yousri of Ummah Masjid and Community Center, the mosque the Barho family attended, said it was decided to make the funeral accessible to many people after receiving an outpouring of support from the community for Kawthar Barho, the children's mother.

"We believe this is the best thing we can do for her right now to show her the support of the community," Yousri told CBC News on Friday.

All are welcome to attend the funeral, which will include an introduction and prayers for the Barho children and their parents, he said.

"In our traditions, we don't break the sorrow at the funeral. We don't joke, we don't laugh — we do it as a kind of respect," said Yousri.

After the burial and a vigil, Yousri said the sorrow is broken to recall joyful memories with the children.

Those planning to attend in person should gather at the Cunard Centre in south-end Halifax by 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. start.

Ebraheim, the children's father, remained in a medically induced coma in hospital on Friday. He was severely injured after going back into the burning home to try to save the children.

