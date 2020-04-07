Three escape after Halifax-area garage fire jumps to home

Three people are safe after an early-morning fire tore through a Halifax-area garage and jumped to a nearby house.

At 4:45 a.m., Halifax Fire responded to a blaze at 2,000 Cow Bay Rd., not far from Rainbow Haven Beach.

Acting District Chief Ben David said they aren't sure exactly how and when the fire started, but it appears to have begun in the garage.

"The garage was fully engulfed and then it spread over to the house," David said.

All three adults living in the home were able to get out safely.

Firefighters remained on scene for a few hours Monday morning. David said since there are no hydrants in the area, the service had to bring in their own tanker shuttles to provide water.

Cow Bay Road was also blocked off between Dyke Road and Bissett Road for several hours while firefighters worked.



