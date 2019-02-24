Damage unknown in fire at Halifax chicken restaurant

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at the CHKN Chop restaurant on North Street on Sunday evening.

The fire, which occurred at the back of the building, was quickly brought under control. Eleven fire trucks arrived at the scene, blocking North Street to traffic.

Marie-Claude Grégoire, an area resident, said she could see smoke coming from the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Halifax Fire said damage to the building is undetermined. The cause of the fire is unknown.

According to CHKN Chop's website, the restaurant was closed Sunday.

More from scene at CHKN Chop. Smoke could be seen billowing from the building. <a href="https://t.co/3XQ3wAFmC6">pic.twitter.com/3XQ3wAFmC6</a> —@AnjuliCBC