Halifax filmmaker's newest film shines light on interabled relationships

Halifax filmmaker Spencer MacKay's newest film is cringey, but that's exactly what he was going for.

Interabled tells the story of a controversial podcast host who, in an effort to rehabilitate his image, invites an interabled couple to participate on his show.

Interabled is a term for a relationship where one of the members of the couple has a disability.

"I grew up not even knowing that that was a thing, not even knowing that was a possibility," said MacKay, who has a rare form of dwarfism.

The 25-year-old said he only learned about interabled relationships around two years ago through a YouTube channel called Squirmy and Grubs, where an interabled couple document their lives.

Victoria Levack, centre, is one of three cast members in Interabled. (Jessie Redmond)

In Interabled, the podcast host asks questions to learn more about interabled relationships. Some of the questions include what blackmail the person with the disability has on their partner and whether this is one of those "Make-A-Wish thingies."

"I've been very relieved it didn't provoke the blowback that I was concerned about initially," said MacKay.

The film was made available to the public on Wednesday.

Interabled has screened at festivals in Chicago, New York and California. At the Portland Comedy Film Festival Fall 2022, the film was nominated for Best Dark Comedy Film and Best International Director awards.

Halifax disability rights advocate Victoria Levack is one of the film's stars.

Levack plays the person with a disability who goes on the podcast. She said many of the questions asked in the film are questions she's been asked in real life.

"There's still this misconception of the able-bodied partner, be they male or female, ''Oh, you're a saint for staying with them,' and you're taking care of them in more ways than you would with a normal partner," said Levack.

"And that's not true. I always tell people when I have a partner that they're my partner, not my caregiver."

Spencer MacKay, centre, is shown on the set of Scouter Joe. (Oula Maguire)

For MacKay, 2022 has been a busy year. Interabled is the second film he's put out.

The other one is called Scouter Joe, which looks at a scout leader and how his mental-health struggles prevent him from being the person he wants to be.

MacKay said he views Scouter Joe and Interabled as the first two parts of a journey, with the latter film being about people living fulfilling lives despite the challenges they face.

He said working on Interabled has been cathartic — and helped him realize he can be in an interabled relationship.

"I've learned to see myself as a very worthwhile partner for someone and the kind of partner who can provide a very fun, lighthearted, trustworthy and caring relationship for someone," he said.

MacKay works on his laptop at his Halifax home. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"I wasn't always able to say that about myself ... and now the biggest question that's left is will someone take that leap of faith to find out."

While breaking down stigmas around disabilities is a recurring theme for MacKay's work, Levack said she has mixed feelings about the subject.

"I think it's sad that those are still needed, that those stereotypes still exist," she said. "But I'm very grateful for filmmakers like Spencer who bring that to the forefront."

MORE TOP STORIES