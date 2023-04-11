How a Halifax filmmaker had a hand in Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon

What started as a brief encounter with rock band Pink Floyd more than 50 years ago, has turned into an incredible story for one Halifax filmmaker.

In the 1970s, Geoff D'Eon was working as a delivery driver in London, England.

At 20 years old, he would deliver tape of all kinds, but every so often, he would deliver blank one- or two-inch tapes to the EMI Recording Studio on Abbey Road — now known simply as Abbey Road.

Geoff D'Eon, circa 1972, when he would deliver tape around London, England. (Geoff D'Eon/Facebook)

"I was always excited to deliver the recording tape because there was always the off chance of a brush with celebrity, you know?" D'Eon told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia.

One summer day, he had just started making his way up the stairs of the studio, pulling heavy boxes filled with two-inch tapes, when he had that chance encounter.

But it wasn't The Beatles — as you'd expect at Abbey Road.

"When I got to the top steps near the front door, the front door opened and four guys came out," D'Eon said.

"Four guys slightly older than me, lots of hair, lots of beards, and they didn't give me a second look because I was just a delivery guy, but I knew exactly who they were," he said.

Geoff D'Eon on his small part in Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon

It was Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Richard Wright and David Gilmour, the musicians of Pink Floyd, who had been recording there for several months.

"Off I went feeling, you know, pretty happy that I just spotted Pink Floyd," he said.

"And then as I was driving along I thought, wouldn't it be great if one day somebody recorded something on tapes that I had delivered. Something really good," he said.

D'Eon said that's exactly what happened.

Abbey Road Studios, the famed north London facility most associated as the recording studio for The Beatles, was also used by Pink Floyd. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

"Lo and behold, eight months later, Dark Side of the Moon was released, recorded at Abbey Road Studio using Studer tape decks, using one- and two-inch tape," he said.

"And I thought well that's it. Dark Side of the Moon was recorded on the tape that I delivered.

"You know, I had a hand in making one of the greatest rock 'n' roll records of all time."

Fans marked the 50th anniversary of the album's release in March.

