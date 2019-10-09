Skip to Main Content
Halifax ferry crew rescues man who went overboard
On Wednesday, around 5:30 p.m., first responders were called to the Vincent Coleman ferry in the middle of the Halifax harbour after a man went overboard. A crew member jumped in to save the man, who was pulled back onto the vessel by other crew members and then taken to hospital for observation.

Man 'conscious and breathing and communicating when he got in the ambulance,' says district fire chief

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
The crew on the Vincent Coleman ferry rescued a man who went overboard on Wednesday. (David Pate/CBC)

The ferry was traveling from Halifax to Dartmouth's Alderney landing when first responders were alerted around 5:30 p.m.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief Kevin Dean said the man was in the water for about five minutes.

One crew member jumped in the water after the man to help him stay afloat until the rest of the crew could pull him  back aboard the vessel using a life net.

"The Halifax ferry crew need to be commended for what they did out there in saving this person," Dean said.

Dean said the man, 31, was taken to hospital for observation and is expected to be OK. He said the man was "conscious and breathing and communicating when he got in the ambulance."

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said the man fell over a railing and was rescued by the ferry engineer and other staff.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor.

