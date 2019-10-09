Halifax ferry crew rescues man who went overboard

The crew of the Vincent Coleman ferry rescued a man who went overboard on Wednesday in the middle of the Halifax harbour.

The ferry was traveling from Halifax to Dartmouth's Alderney landing when first responders were alerted around 5:30 p.m.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief Kevin Dean said the man was in the water for about five minutes.

One crew member jumped in the water after the man to help him stay afloat until the rest of the crew could pull him back aboard the vessel using a life net.

"The Halifax ferry crew need to be commended for what they did out there in saving this person," Dean said.

Dean said the man, 31, was taken to hospital for observation and is expected to be OK. He said the man was "conscious and breathing and communicating when he got in the ambulance."

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said the man fell over a railing and was rescued by the ferry engineer and other staff.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor.

