Halifax ferry crew rescues man who went overboard
Man 'conscious and breathing and communicating when he got in the ambulance,' says district fire chief
The crew of the Vincent Coleman ferry rescued a man who went overboard on Wednesday in the middle of the Halifax harbour.
The ferry was traveling from Halifax to Dartmouth's Alderney landing when first responders were alerted around 5:30 p.m.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief Kevin Dean said the man was in the water for about five minutes.
One crew member jumped in the water after the man to help him stay afloat until the rest of the crew could pull him back aboard the vessel using a life net.
"The Halifax ferry crew need to be commended for what they did out there in saving this person," Dean said.
Dean said the man, 31, was taken to hospital for observation and is expected to be OK. He said the man was "conscious and breathing and communicating when he got in the ambulance."
In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said the man fell over a railing and was rescued by the ferry engineer and other staff.
Police said alcohol may have been a factor.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.