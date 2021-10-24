Hal-Con returns to the Halifax Convention Centre with a bang

A scaled-down version of HAL-CON — a celebration of all things science fiction, fantasy and gaming — returned to the Halifax Convention Centre this weekend. It was cancelled because of the pandemic in 2020.

The CBC's Jeorge Sadi brings the highlights.

Nick Hilchie flashes his lightsabre as Anakin Skywalker. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Regan Bennett wields a sword as she portrays Saber Lily from Fate/Grand Order. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Stephanie Alcock dresses as Samus from Metroid and Dan Morash as Nightwing from Arkham Knights. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Michelle Caldwell portrays Kitana from Mortal Kombat. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) John Laska is shown as Akali and Robin Laska as Ahri, both characters from League of Legends. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Lindsay Jurcina dresses as Junko Enoshima from Danganronpa. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Kristina Gillis is shown as Asuna from Sword Art Online. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Paige McMillan is Ghost Face from Dead by Daylight. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Alexander Mullaly cosplays a Viking. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Ryan Grabel has a modern take on a TIE fighter pilot from Star Wars. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Naomi Bumgarner plays Miruko from My Hero Academia. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Matt Ablett portrays Goblin Slayer from the Japanese fantasy novel series. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

