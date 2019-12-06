Halifax Explosion memorial service cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions
People being asked to have moment of silence at home on Dec. 6 at 9:04 a.m.
People across Nova Scotia are being asked to have a moment of silence Sunday morning to mark the anniversary of the Halifax Explosion.
For the first time in decades, there will be no ceremony to mark the darkest day in Halifax's history. The city worried too many people would attend, breaking COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's just a really tough time to have to cancel an event but we know it's the right decision right now," said Billy Comer, the civic events co-ordinator for Halifax Regional Municipality.
On Dec. 6, 1917, the Norwegian ship Imo collided with the Mont-Blanc in Halifax harbour. The French cargo ship was filled with explosives, and blew up at 9:04 a.m.
The blast killed nearly 2,000 people and injured thousands more.
Every year on Dec. 6, Marilyn Davidson Elliott goes to Halifax's Fort Needham Memorial Park to mark that moment.
Her father was blinded in the explosion.
"We have stood up there in rain, sleet, snow, high winds, as you know if you observed the 100th anniversary," she said.
Visiting the park
Davidson Elliott said she expected this year's ceremony to be called off. She said she'll still visit the park this year to have her moment of silence.
"It's a part of our lives. We can't ignore it. In our heart of hearts we have to do it. And we want to do it. So we will be there."
The city still plans to lay several wreaths at the memorial site.
Mayor Mike Savage will post a speech online afterwards. Comer had hoped to broadcast it live, but realized that effort would require too many people.
"Unfortunately we are in a different year," he said. "We've done this event in very hard times. We've never done the event in this time. This is a new day."
Moment of silence
While the public can't be there this year, Davidson Elliott and Comer are calling on people to mark 9:04 at home and remember the victims.
"Just really pay attention to the fact that this is one of the most horrific times in our city's history," said Comer.
"There are thousands of their family members, their descendants who still hold this day in our hearts," said Davidson Elliott.
She wants people to focus on the first 48 hours after the disaster and the lessons learned from those moments.
"It was neighbours helping neighbours. That's what the city was all about and that's what I want people to remember."
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.