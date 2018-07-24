Effort to save chair with possible Halifax Explosion link gets boost

More people may get a chance to see an armchair that could be made from a remnant of the Halifax Explosion.

​Katy Jean, whose family used to own the property in Dartmouth, N.S., where the chair now sits, said she has been able to talk to the current landowner, who is interested in preserving and showcasing the chair in the Burnside area.

"I'm so happy," Jean said. "I was really concerned about moving the chair if that's what it came to because I'm afraid it could potentially fall apart. That's the worst-case scenario. That's what the whole thing was to prevent."

It needs to be showcased and highlighted - Rob Steele

Rob Steele, the president and CEO of Newfoundland Capital Corporation, said the land was purchased within the last year. He said he had no idea about the chair's existence prior to today, but said he's intrigued by its story.

"Based on what I know, it's historical and I think it's worth preserving," Steele said.

Steele said he's open to suggestions where to put the chair.

Katy Jean shared a family photo of the Halifax Explosion chair on Twitter. (katynotie/Twitter)

"I think it's part of Halifax history and it needs to be showcased and highlighted," he said.

The chair is made with what's believed to be a piece of a ship's anchor that blew up in the 1917 disaster. Some time in the 1930s, concrete was added to create a chair.

Jean said prior to talking to Steele, she received a lot of support from people online. She said a private contractor even offered to move the chair for free.

Family of chair's maker makes contact

Since beginning her online campaign to save the chair, Jean also heard from a man whose family owned the land before her family.

Howard Bowie's family owned the land in the 1930s and 1940s when it was a campsite.

Bowie said his step-grandfather, Howard Musgrave, constructed the chair with concrete and a fluke believed to be from the explosion. The date Nov. 11, 1936, is engraved on one of the chair's arms.

"I know it was always a conversation point with our family over the course of time," Bowie said.

The date Nov. 11, 1936 is engraved in the chair. (katynotie/Twitter)

How the chair came to be

Bowie said he was told the piece of the anchor landed at the campsite after the 1917 explosion. He said he was told the piece came from the SS Imo.

The Halifax Explosion happened Dec. 6, 1917 when two vessels — SS Imo and SS Mont-Blanc — collided in Halifax harbour.

The Mont-Blanc carried explosives. The blast resulted in nearly 2,000 deaths and injured thousands more.

Halifax, Nova Scotia Dec. 6, 1917 Disasters - View of Halifax after disaster, looking south.(CP PHOTO) 1998 (National Archives of Canada) C-019953 (National Archives of Canada/Canadian Press)

Bowie thinks the chair should be moved to a place like Shannon Park or the Dartmouth waterfront.

"I think that would be a great idea being so close to where those two ships collided and I think it would be a great addition to that park area there," Bowie said.

Ship part appears authentic

Barbara Lounder, an artist and a member of the arts organization Narratives in Space and Time, said she's known about the chair since 2016.

Lounder's organization has been working with the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and believes the back of the chair could possibly be the fluke of an anchor from one of the two vessels.

The chair is located on land in the Burnside area of Dartmouth, N.S., that was recently purchased by a developer. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

"We have no reason to think that it's not the real thing," she said. "It looks to be an artifact, a fragment from the Mont-Blanc but it's impossible to say that with any authority until it's properly studied."

Lounder said her group has not said much publicly about the chair in the past because it's on private property.

Artifact has value

Even though the artifact has been modified with concrete to make the chair, Lounder said it 's still valuable.

"I'm sure some historians would be appalled and maybe would feel that it was less valuable as an artifact because it's been treated in that way," said Lounder.

"But, from our perspective in our group, we're very interested in how historical fact and artifacts and objects and stories become meaningful in contemporary settings and how the present shapes these things.

"So the fact that it's part of this family's history and someone took the time and care to mix the concrete and carve the date into it and all that, I think from our perspective, that's a really interesting aspect to it."

