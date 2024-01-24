Content
'It's like a jail': Halifax encampment residents say new shelter not a better option

Temporary shelter at Halifax Forum has room for 35 men, 15 women

The Canadian Press
A man leans on a tree next to a bicycle in Halifax's Grand Parade. Behind him are two tents.
Ric Young is seen last October at an encampment at downtown Halifax’s Grand Parade. He declined an offer to relocate to the temporary shelter. (The Canadian Press)

People living in a downtown Halifax encampment say they feel safer sleeping in tents rather than a newly opened shelter that one encampment resident says is "like a jail."

Ric Young, who has been staying in a tent at a homeless encampment near city hall for about six months, toured the new 50-bed shelter at the Halifax Forum. He says the facility isn't a good option for him or his unhoused neighbours.

On Monday, the province and the Halifax Regional Municipality opened a temporary homeless shelter with room for 35 men and 15 women at a cost of $3 million.

Young said the shelter, which is in an auditorium-like space with cots and yellow curtains between beds, doesn't provide the same level of security, comfort or support afforded to people tenting at Grand Parade.

Steve Wilsack, a volunteer at the downtown encampment, said all of the 25 to 30 people living in tents at the Grand Parade site were offered a spot at the shelter — and only one person accepted.

Young says that as long as shelters are worse than tents, he won't relocate until he secures a private room or apartment.

