'It's like a jail': Halifax encampment residents say new shelter not a better option

People living in a downtown Halifax encampment say they feel safer sleeping in tents rather than a newly opened shelter that one encampment resident says is "like a jail."

Ric Young, who has been staying in a tent at a homeless encampment near city hall for about six months, toured the new 50-bed shelter at the Halifax Forum. He says the facility isn't a good option for him or his unhoused neighbours.

On Monday, the province and the Halifax Regional Municipality opened a temporary homeless shelter with room for 35 men and 15 women at a cost of $3 million.

Young said the shelter, which is in an auditorium-like space with cots and yellow curtains between beds, doesn't provide the same level of security, comfort or support afforded to people tenting at Grand Parade.

Steve Wilsack, a volunteer at the downtown encampment, said all of the 25 to 30 people living in tents at the Grand Parade site were offered a spot at the shelter — and only one person accepted.

Young says that as long as shelters are worse than tents, he won't relocate until he secures a private room or apartment.

