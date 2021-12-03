Halifax emergency housing costs soar past budget
City officials estimate total will surpass budgeted amount by $1.2M
The cost of providing emergency shelter for people who are homeless in the Halifax region has increased by more than a million dollars.
Regional council had approved a budget of $3.7 million, but HRM officials now estimate the cost will be $4.9 million.
The municipality has set up four modular units to accommodate 26 people on a lot off Alderney Drive in Dartmouth.
It also plans to build nine modular units to provide shelter for 38 people on part of the parking lot of the Centennial Pool on Gottingen Street.
But construction costs have increased for a variety of reasons, according to a new report going to regional council on Tuesday.
In Dartmouth, part of the extra cost is due to unsuitable material under the asphalt in the parking lot.
In Halifax, a larger modular unit was needed for program and kitchen space. The cost of security on both sites is more than anticipated.
HRM officials also plan to ask the province to reimburse the municipality for $70,000 it has spent on hotel rooms for crisis housing.
