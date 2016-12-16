Halifax election results still not declared in District 11

Citizens of Halifax Regional Municipality woke up to a very different council Sunday, but residents of District 11 still don't know who will be their next councillor.

Steve Adams, who represented Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road in the last council, did not reoffer and 12 candidates competed for the seat.

Patty Cuttell got 1,634 votes and Bruce Holland got 1,605, with 28 of 30 tables reporting as of midday Sunday. With 19.7 per cent of the vote, Cuttell has 29 more votes than Holland, who got 19.3 per cent of the vote, but HRM has yet to declare a winner. It also hasn't explained why all the tables haven't reported.

Cuttell tweeted Sunday that "it's like waking up in Florida in 2000," referring to the drawn-out U.S. presidential election that year. Holland has not posted to social media since the election. CBC has asked both candidates for interviews.

It’s like waking up in Florida in 2000 —@pattycuttell11

HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray said they are working to declare a winner Sunday.

"There is a manual check occurring to ensure that all tables are being reported," she wrote just after 11 a.m.

