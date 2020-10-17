2020 election: Full results for Halifax Regional Municipality mayor and councillors
CBC will update this page with all projected winners throughout the evening
Voters across the Halifax Regional Municipality have elected their mayor and councillors. As CBC News projects the winners for each race, we will highlight their names below. You can also listen to our live municipal election night broadcast on CBC Radio One or online.
Mayor:
- Mike Savage (CBC News projected winner)
- Max Taylor
- Matt Whitman
For District 1, Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley:
- Cathy Deagle Gammon
- Stephen Kamperman
- Steve Streatch
- Arthur Wamback
District 2, Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore:
- David Boyd
- David Hendsbee (CBC News projected winner)
- Nicole Johnson
- Tim Milligan
District 3, Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage:
- Vishal Bhardwaj
- Clinton Desveaux
- Lloyd Jackson
- Becky Kent (CBC News projected winner)
- George Mbamalu
District 4, Cole Harbour-Westphal:
- Ryan Burris
- Marisa DeMarco
- Kevin Foran
- Darryl Johnson
- Jerome Lagmay
- Jamie MacNeil
- Tania Meloni
- Chris Mont
- Trish Purdy
- Jessica Quillan
- John Stewart
- Caroline Williston
District 5, Dartmouth Centre:
- Sam Austin (CBC News projected winner)
- Mitch McIntyre
District 6, Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth East:
- Douglas Day
- Tony Mancini (CBC News projected winner)
- Ibrahim Manna
District 7, Halifax South-Downtown:
- Richard Arundel-Evans
- Waye Mason (CBC News projected winner)
- Jen Powley
- Craig Roy
District 8, Halifax Peninsula North:
- Virginia Hinch
- Dylan Kennedy
- Lindell Smith (CBC News projected winner)
District 9, Halifax West-Armdale:
- Bill Carr
- Shaun Clark
- Shawn Cleary (CBC News projected winner)
- Stephen Foster
- Gerry Lonergan
District 10, Halifax-Bedford Basin West:
- Andrew Curran
- Mohammad Ehsan
- Renee Field
- Sherry Hassanali
- Christopher Hurry
- Debbie MacKinnon
- Kathryn Morse
- Kyle Morton
District 11, Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road:
- Stephen Chafe
- Matthew Conrad
- Bruce Cooke
- Patty Cuttell
- Bruce Holland
- Kristen Hollery
- Jim Hoskins
- Ambroise Matwawana
- Lisa Mullin
- Hannah Munday
- Dawn Edith Penney
- Pete Rose
District 12, Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park-Wedgewood:
- John Bignell
- Eric Jury
- Iona Stoddard
- Richard Zurawski
District 13, Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets:
- Tom Arnold
- Derek Bellemore
- Tim Elms
- Robert Holden
- Nick Horne
- Darrell Jessome
- Pam Lovelace (CBC News projected winner)
- Iain Taylor
- Harry Ward
District 14, Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville:
- Lisa Blackburn (CBC News projected winner)
- Greg Frampton
District 15, Lower Sackville:
- Mary Lou LeRoy
- Anthony Mrkonjic
- Jay Aaron Roy
- Paul Russell (CBC News projected winner)
- David Schofield
District 16, Bedford-Wentworth:
- Tim Outhit (acclaimed)