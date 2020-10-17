Skip to Main Content
2020 election: Full results for Halifax Regional Municipality mayor and councillors
Voters across the Halifax Regional Municipality have elected their mayor and councillors. CBC News will update this story with all projected winners throughout the evening.

Jon Tattrie · CBC News ·
The three candidates running for mayor in the Halifax Regional Municipality are Matt Whitman, left, Mike Savage, centre, and Max Taylor. (CBC/Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press/Max Emerson Taylor for Mayor/Facebook)

Voters across the Halifax Regional Municipality have elected their mayor and councillors. As CBC News projects the winners for each race, we will highlight their names below. You can also listen to our live municipal election night broadcast on CBC Radio One or online.

Mayor:

  • Mike Savage (CBC News projected winner)
  • Max Taylor
  • Matt Whitman

For District 1, Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley:

  • Cathy Deagle Gammon
  • Stephen Kamperman
  • Steve Streatch
  • Arthur Wamback

District 2, Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore:

  • David Boyd
  • David Hendsbee (CBC News projected winner)
  • Nicole Johnson
  • Tim Milligan

District 3, Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage:

  • Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Clinton Desveaux
  • Lloyd Jackson
  • Becky Kent (CBC News projected winner)
  • George Mbamalu

District 4, Cole Harbour-Westphal:

  • Ryan Burris
  • Marisa DeMarco
  • Kevin Foran
  • Darryl Johnson
  • Jerome Lagmay
  • Jamie MacNeil
  • Tania Meloni
  • Chris Mont
  • Trish Purdy
  • Jessica Quillan
  • John Stewart
  • Caroline Williston

District 5, Dartmouth Centre:

  • Sam Austin (CBC News projected winner)
  • Mitch McIntyre

District 6, Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth East:

  • Douglas Day
  • Tony Mancini (CBC News projected winner)
  • Ibrahim Manna

District 7, Halifax South-Downtown:

  • Richard Arundel-Evans
  • Waye Mason (CBC News projected winner)
  • Jen Powley
  • Craig Roy

District 8, Halifax Peninsula North:

  • Virginia Hinch
  • Dylan Kennedy
  • Lindell Smith (CBC News projected winner)

District 9, Halifax West-Armdale:

  • Bill Carr
  • Shaun Clark
  • Shawn Cleary (CBC News projected winner)
  • Stephen Foster
  • Gerry Lonergan

District 10, Halifax-Bedford Basin West:

  • Andrew Curran
  • Mohammad Ehsan
  • Renee Field
  • Sherry Hassanali
  • Christopher Hurry
  • Debbie MacKinnon
  • Kathryn Morse
  • Kyle Morton

District 11, Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road:

  • Stephen Chafe
  • Matthew Conrad
  • Bruce Cooke
  • Patty Cuttell
  • Bruce Holland
  • Kristen Hollery
  • Jim Hoskins
  • Ambroise Matwawana
  • Lisa Mullin
  • Hannah Munday
  • Dawn Edith Penney
  • Pete Rose

District 12, Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park-Wedgewood:

  • John Bignell
  • Eric Jury
  • Iona Stoddard
  • Richard Zurawski

District 13, Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets:

  • Tom Arnold
  • Derek Bellemore
  • Tim Elms
  • Robert Holden
  • Nick Horne
  • Darrell Jessome
  • Pam Lovelace (CBC News projected winner)
  • Iain Taylor
  • Harry Ward

District 14, Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville:

  • Lisa Blackburn (CBC News projected winner)
  • Greg Frampton

District 15, Lower Sackville:

  • Mary Lou LeRoy
  • Anthony Mrkonjic
  • Jay Aaron Roy
  • Paul Russell (CBC News projected winner)
  • David Schofield

District 16, Bedford-Wentworth:

  • Tim Outhit (acclaimed)
