2020 election: Full results for Halifax Regional Municipality mayor and councillors

Voters across the Halifax Regional Municipality have elected their mayor and councillors. As CBC News projects the winners for each race, we will highlight their names below. You can also listen to our live municipal election night broadcast on CBC Radio One or online.

Mayor:

Mike Savage (CBC News projected winner)

Max Taylor

Matt Whitman

For District 1, Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley:

Cathy Deagle Gammon

Stephen Kamperman

Steve Streatch

Arthur Wamback

District 2, Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore:

David Boyd

David Hendsbee (CBC News projected winner)

Nicole Johnson

Tim Milligan

District 3, Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage:

Vishal Bhardwaj

Clinton Desveaux

Lloyd Jackson

Becky Kent (CBC News projected winner)

George Mbamalu

District 4, Cole Harbour-Westphal:

Ryan Burris

Marisa DeMarco

Kevin Foran

Darryl Johnson

Jerome Lagmay

Jamie MacNeil

Tania Meloni

Chris Mont

Trish Purdy

Jessica Quillan

John Stewart

Caroline Williston

District 5, Dartmouth Centre:

Sam Austin (CBC News projected winner)

Mitch McIntyre

District 6, Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth East:

Douglas Day

Tony Mancini (CBC News projected winner)

Ibrahim Manna

District 7, Halifax South-Downtown:

Richard Arundel-Evans

Waye Mason (CBC News projected winner)

Jen Powley

Craig Roy

District 8, Halifax Peninsula North:

Virginia Hinch

Dylan Kennedy

Lindell Smith (CBC News projected winner)

District 9, Halifax West-Armdale:

Bill Carr

Shaun Clark

Shawn Cleary (CBC News projected winner)

Stephen Foster

Gerry Lonergan

District 10, Halifax-Bedford Basin West:

Andrew Curran

Mohammad Ehsan

Renee Field

Sherry Hassanali

Christopher Hurry

Debbie MacKinnon

Kathryn Morse

Kyle Morton

District 11, Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road:

Stephen Chafe

Matthew Conrad

Bruce Cooke

Patty Cuttell

Bruce Holland

Kristen Hollery

Jim Hoskins

Ambroise Matwawana

Lisa Mullin

Hannah Munday

Dawn Edith Penney

Pete Rose

District 12, Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park-Wedgewood:

John Bignell

Eric Jury

Iona Stoddard

Richard Zurawski

District 13, Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets:

Tom Arnold

Derek Bellemore

Tim Elms

Robert Holden

Nick Horne

Darrell Jessome

Pam Lovelace (CBC News projected winner)

Iain Taylor

Harry Ward

District 14, Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville:

Lisa Blackburn (CBC News projected winner)

Greg Frampton

District 15, Lower Sackville:

Mary Lou LeRoy

Anthony Mrkonjic

Jay Aaron Roy

Paul Russell (CBC News projected winner)

David Schofield

District 16, Bedford-Wentworth:

Tim Outhit (acclaimed)

