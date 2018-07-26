Halifax sets stage for review of Cornwallis commemorations

Halifax city hall has unveiled the group that will study how to commemorate the city's controversial founder — a committee co-chaired by a Mi'kmaq chief and an historian.

The 10-member group announced Thursday includes five Indigenous representatives.

Halifax council voted last fall to establish the committee, which will provide advice on what to do with commemorations of British military officer Edward Cornwallis, as well as make recommendations for honouring Indigenous history.

In 1749, Cornwallis was governor of Nova Scotia when he issued a reward for Mi'kmaq scalps, prompting calls — centuries later — for his name to be removed from schools, rivers, streets, parks and monuments.

A statue of Edward Cornwallis was removed from a downtown park last winter, at least temporarily.

The committee will be co-chaired by We'koqma'q Chief Roderick Googoo, and Monica MacDonald, manager of research at the Canadian Museum of Immigration.

The other committee members are:

Daniel Paul, social justice advocate, author, journalist, consultant, and volunteer.

Bernie Francis, Mi'kmaw linguist and consultant.

Pam Glode-Desrochers, executive director of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre.

Jaime Battiste, Mi'kmaw writer, researcher, advocate and activist.

Sheila Fougere, former Halifax municipal councillor.

John Reid, professor of history.

AJB (John) Johnston, historian, novelist and museum writer.

Paul Friesen, Anglican priest, rector St. Paul's Church in Halifax.

