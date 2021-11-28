Halifax's 5-year economic plan envisions population growth past 500,000

Halifax has a new five-year economic strategy after regional council approved the plan on Tuesday.

It includes a population target of 525,000, an increase from a population of 460,000 last July. The new plan also envisions a workforce of 310,000.

"With current talent shortages coming to the fore and significantly impacting business growth, it will require a concerted, collaborative effort from governments, private sector and post-secondary institutions," said Wendy Luther, the head of the Halifax Partnership, which helped develop the strategy.

Coun. Patty Cuttell asked about the impact of more growth on the existing housing problems within the Halifax region.

"I met a woman who moved here for a job, she took a pay cut and is paying $300 more a month than she did in Vancouver. That is not a sustainable future," said Cuttell.

Housing permits

Halifax's chief administrative officer, Jacques Dubé, said housing construction is a priority.

"Over the past 12 months we're probably going to hit 6,000 building permits," he said, adding there needs to be between 6,000 and 8,000 issued a year.

"That's achievable, but it's going to take all hands on deck," he said.

Luther also said the municipality will need to focus on "complete communities" that include housing, transit and jobs as well as green space and recreation.

"All of these things are linked, whether you are in rural, suburban or urban areas of HRM," said Luther.

There are 73 goals outlined in the new strategy, including 21 that address the "wellbeing" of the municipality.

They include retaining Grafton Park in front of the former Memorial Library as a green space, revitalizing Alderney Landing in Dartmouth and implementing an entertainment program for the downtown area.

