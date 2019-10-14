Removal of toppled crane continues, piece by piece, in Halifax

A growing crowd of spectators gathered on the last day of the holiday weekend to watch crews continue the careful removal of a construction crane toppled in high winds in September.

A few dozen people watched Monday as crews continued the slow work to dismantle the many pieces draped over the side of a building in downtown Halifax.

The crane crumpled and collapsed Sept. 7 after Dorian landed as a post-tropical storm with hurricane-strength winds. Crews worked to stabilize the crane in the weeks immediately following the storm so it wouldn't topple unexpectedly.

Harbourside Engineering Consultants and R&D Crane were hired to remove the crane. It's still not known how long it will take.

Half of that piece is lifted up and moved a distance away. <a href="https://t.co/zqYdxRLH13">pic.twitter.com/zqYdxRLH13</a> —@carolynraycbc

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency ordered the evacuation of some homes and businesses near the site of the crane collapse on Sept. 9. Nine days later, the Nova Scotia government declared a localized state of emergency

A section of South Park, a major downtown artery, has remained closed.

On Friday, fire officials ordered 11 residents to leave additional condos in the Trillium building as a precaution.

Cables hold the top portion of the crane on the Olympus building. (Government of Nova Scotia)

The building under construction from which the crane toppled belongs to the WM Fares Group.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said the province would try to recoup the costs of removing the crane.

Right now, the government is unsure of whom to pursue to recover those costs or what the amount may be.

