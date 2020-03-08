Bomb threat shuts down Halifax's Liquor Dome

A bomb threat lead police to evacuate the Liquor Dome in the midst of the weekend's busiest club hours — but after shutting down the block, police found no explosives.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Halifax police responded to a report of a bomb at the Argyle Street club, known by most Haligonians as "the Dome."

1,300 patrons and staff had to exit the club, many of whom left without jackets into below-freezing temperatures.

According to a police news release, Halifax Transit buses were used as a temporary shelter.

Police blocked all vehicle and pedestrian traffic surrounding the Dome on Argyle, Carmichael, Prince and Grafton Streets.

At about 3:20 a.m., a police dog trained to detect explosives arrived at the scene and confirmed the bomb threat was unfounded. Streets were re-opened to traffic by 3:40 a.m.

Police say they are investigating but have no suspect information and are asking the public for tips.

Tips can be called into police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at the toll-free number 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

