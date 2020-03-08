Skip to Main Content
Bomb threat shuts down Halifax's Liquor Dome
Nova Scotia·New

Bomb threat shuts down Halifax's Liquor Dome

Halifax police responded to a bomb threat at one of Halifax's largest and longest standing nightclubs, the Liquor Dome, early Sunday morning. More than 1,000 patrons and staff were evacuated, though no one was injured and police found no explosives.

More than 1,000 patrons and staff were evacuated early Sunday morning

CBC News ·
Halifax police shut down the block around the Dome early Sunday in response to a bomb threat, which they later determined to be a false alarm. (CBC)

A bomb threat lead police to evacuate the Liquor Dome in the midst of the weekend's busiest club hours — but after shutting down the block, police found no explosives.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Halifax police responded to a report of a bomb at the Argyle Street club, known by most Haligonians as "the Dome."

1,300 patrons and staff had to exit the club, many of whom left without jackets into below-freezing temperatures.

According to a police news release, Halifax Transit buses were used as a temporary shelter.

Police blocked all vehicle and pedestrian traffic surrounding the Dome on Argyle, Carmichael, Prince and Grafton Streets.

At about 3:20 a.m., a police dog trained to detect explosives arrived at the scene and confirmed the bomb threat was unfounded. Streets were re-opened to traffic by 3:40 a.m.

Police say they are investigating but have no suspect information and are asking the public for tips.

Tips can be called into police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at the toll-free number 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News