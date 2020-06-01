Halifax doctor's licence revoked following relationship with 'vulnerable patient'

A Halifax doctor has had his licence to practice revoked for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a "vulnerable patient," the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia has announced.

The college said a complaint against Dr. Graeme Bethune was submitted and an investigation was conducted under the Nova Scotia Medical Act.

"Dr. Bethune committed professional misconduct by engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a vulnerable patient," a notice from the college said.

Bethune was in the process of retiring in 2017, he told CBC at the time .

A college hearing committee accepted Bethune's proposal that his licence be revoked, according to a notice dated from last week and posted to the college's website.

Details of the committee's decision are subject to a publication ban to protect the patient involved.

