Generators stolen from crew repairing storm-damaged road in Queensland

Police are looking for thieves who made off with two generators being used to fix a road near Queensland Beach that was heavily damaged by a winter storm.

The machines were stolen from a worksite on Conrads Road sometime between Friday evening and early Saturday morning, Halifax District RCMP said.

The machines are both 2000-watt Honda generators, and were locked up with chains, police said.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said there's likely more than one culprit given how heavy the generators are.

"The time it would take to cut the locks itself would be a process, and then to lift these into a vehicle wouldn't be easy for one person to do," he said.

According to the Honda website, the generators can cost as much as $1,300 each. Police described them as red and black with Hertz Rental stickers on the sides.

A powerful storm surge in January ripped up a section of road near Queensland Beach near Hubbards, N.S. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

"Unfortunately people will purchase them for a cheap price even if they are stolen," Hutchinson said. "So if you are approached by someone, or if you see these generators posted on the internet for sale, we're asking people to reach out to police."

Queensland Beach near Hubbards has been closed since Thursday as crews repair the road and parking lot. It's supposed to re-open June 30.

Hutchinson said the theft could delay work for a day or two.

Anyone with information about the generators is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at (902) 490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.