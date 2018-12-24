Police searching Highway 103 near Timberlea for man who fled from police

Police are scouring Highway 103 between exits 3 and 4 looking for a 26-year-old man who ran from officers when they tried to arrest him Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Jadie Spence with Halifax District RCMP said officers showed up at the man's home on Charles Road in Timberlea shortly before 1 p.m.

"He basically ran out the back door and we've been looking for him since," said Spence.

He wouldn't say why the man was being arrested or what charges he might face, only that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Traffic slowdown

Highway 103 remains open, but traffic is moving slowly between exits 3 and 4.

"The dog's tracking him and if he's going back and forth across the highway, then we have to stop the traffic, so it's basically for that reason," said Spence.

Drivers can expect delays in the westbound lane of Highway 103 near Timberlea. (Paul Poirier/CBC )

He said someone who has fled police can be unpredictable, but "there's nothing suggesting that there's a specific threat to the public."

"If they see anyone along the highway or in the subdivisions in Timberlea acting suspiciously, like running through backyards, that sort of thing or just looks like something out of the ordinary … then they should give us a call."

The man is described as white, tall and skinny, and was wearing a white hoodie.