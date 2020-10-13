Halifax candidate asks for official recount after 28-vote loss

A candidate in the race for councillor in Halifax's District 11 has decided to ask for an official recount.

"My campaign team and my supporters have been messaging me saying we should do this," said Bruce Holland.

Holland lost to Patty Cuttell by 28 votes in the Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road district in Saturday's municipal election. There were a total of 12 candidates.

Bruce Holland ran for a seat on the Halifax regional council in District 11. (Bruce Holland - Conservative Candidate for Halifax/Facebook)

There was some confusion over the numbers of two advance polls so the unofficial results were delayed until Sunday afternoon.

The official tally of the poll books took place in front of the candidates Tuesday. Holland was there but said only some of his questions were answered.

"There weren't a lot of paper spoiled ballots, there were only 11," said Holland.

"But there were 47 rejected ballots in the e-voting, and that's higher than the 28 votes that won it."

It's not clear when an official recount will take place. Holland said he will have to make an application through the courts and a judge will have to be assigned to oversee the procedure.

The swearing-in ceremony for Halifax councillors is scheduled for Oct. 29.

