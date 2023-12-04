Halifax says 100 people still sleeping outside days before Christmas

Halifax has appointed a staff person to co-ordinate with volunteers helping the 100 people still sleeping rough in the city, just days from Christmas.

An update from the Halifax Regional Municipality on Friday outlined the status of people in various designated sheltering sites, and how the city is supporting them.

Max Chauvin, Halifax's director of housing and homelessness, said Friday that the latest estimate of people sleeping outside is around 100. That's down from about 178 people from the last official count in July.

"I think people need to know that their neighbours are suffering and are struggling," Chauvin said Friday.

"The priority has to be moving people from tents into indoor locations … we just can't keep people sleeping outside. It's not safe and it's not dignified."

A tent encampment at a ball field in Lower Sackville, N.S., is shown on Wednesday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Although there's more work to do, Chauvin said seeing the drop in numbers of people sleeping rough is worth recognizing. He said the new provincial shelter at the former St. Paul Church on Windmill Road in Dartmouth for about 100 people has been "a huge win."

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia's Community Services Department said Friday that the number of people at the Windmill Road shelter can vary from day to day "but service providers and outreach teams work closely with people to find available options as needed."

"For these people, this group, we really helped them. Some of them are on a different path now, and that's great. And the next people, we just … try and continue to replicate that for everybody who needs help," Chauvin said.

As of Dec.12, there were more than 1,000 people on the by-list name in Halifax that includes anyone who is homeless. That list could include those couch surfing or sleeping in cars.

Chauvin said Halifax is in regular discussions with the province about finding additional indoor sheltering spaces this winter, but a location has not yet been confirmed. The province is responsible for housing and homelessness.

There has been such an outpouring of support from volunteer groups and citizens that the municipality has assigned a staff community developer from parks and recreation to help, Chauvin said.

She has extensive experience with the volunteer field, Chauvin said, and will provide connections and support between non-profit groups, the city, residents who want to help, and those dealing with homelessness.

"Ultimately those people want to see success," Chauvin said. "They want to see that their effort mattered, and let's find ways to help make sure that they can do that."

There are many organizations in the Halifax area working to support people who are homeless, and Chauvin said the province's list on the 211 website is a great place to start for donations or volunteering.

City funds will also go toward one warm meal a day at various large encampment sites throughout the municipality on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, delivered by the North End Community Health Centre. The $8,500 was originally budgeted for the annual New Year's Day levee at City Hall.

As temperatures dropped in recent weeks, fires in tents or outdoor shelters have become a problem as people struggle to stay warm.

The city said fuel-based appliances should never be used in or near tents due to the significant fire and carbon monoxide risk, and Chauvin said municipal staff will be handing out educational materials and placing signs about fire safety in sheltering locations.

Firefighters extinguished a burning tent at the encampment outside Halifax's city hall earlier this month. (Submitted by Steve Wilsack)

A release said Halifax is "looking at other opportunities for heat and power," with more details coming in the following weeks. In the meantime, the city is providing street navigators with extra funds to buy supplies like winter-grade sleeping bags.

Municipal staff and navigators will also keep visiting designated and non-designated sheltering locations around Halifax over the holidays to ensure people get the support they need.

As of Monday, Halifax said the status of the city's nine designated outdoor sheltering locations were:

• Barrington Street green space, Halifax – four tents on site; this site is not full.

• Correctional Centre ball field, Lower Sackville – 25 tents on site; this site is full.

• Geary Street green space, Dartmouth – two tents and one structure on site; this site is not full.

• Grand Parade, Halifax – 28 tents; this site is full.

• Green Road Park, Dartmouth – eight tents and three structures on site; this site is full.

• Lower Flinn Park, Halifax – four tents on site, this site is full.

• Martins Park, Dartmouth – no tents on the site.

• Saunders Park, Halifax – no tents on the site.

• Victoria Park/University Avenue, Halifax – 24 tents and one structure on site; this site is full

The province will activate temporary overnight emergency shelters in certain situations, including when temperatures are -10 C or below, and/or snowfall amounts are 15 centimetres or greater. The Halifax municipality provides support and often facilities for these shelters.

These shelters often operate in tandem with warming centres, co-ordinated by community organizations, so those experiencing homelessness have a place to stay both overnight and during the day.

