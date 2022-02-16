Halifax dentist charged with assaulting 8 people

A Halifax-area dentist has been charged with eight counts of assault dating between 1971 and 1990.

The allegations against the 78-year-old man involve eight complainants, said Const. John MacLeod of the Halifax Regional Police on Wednesday.

Halifax police would not name the man they charged, but CBC News has learned it is Errol Gaum.

Gaum is due in Halifax provincial court on April 26.

MORE TOP STORIES