Halifax demonstrators form human chain to support Hong Kong

About 60 people joined hands to form a human chain around the Halifax Public Gardens to show solidarity with protestors in Hong Kong on Saturday.

As they did, counter-protesters held a large Chinese flag and played the national anthem on a loop.

"We have quite a few locals and Haligonians coming up and supporting us," said Josh Wong, one of the organizers of Stand With Hong Kong said. "It also shows that Haligonians are watching closely what's happening in Hong Kong."

Demonstrations have been happening in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for more than three months.

What started out as opposition to a proposed law that would have sent criminal suspects to mainland China for trial is now more about the region's autonomy being chipped away by Beijing.

Some of the demonstrations have turned violent.

Autonomy was promised for Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Wong said it's upsetting to see the protests happening in Hong Kong.

"After three months, almost four months now, what's been happening [is] some of the peaceful protests have become more violent and people have become more loud in pressing their case," Wong said.

The Associated Press reported thousands of people rallied in Hong Kong on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella movement, which called for democratic reforms in the region.

Some in the human chain carried signs reading, "Free Hong Kong Now," "Stand With Hong Kong, and "Five Demands, Not One Less."

A few drivers slowed down in front of the chain and honked in support of the cause.

But not everyone agreed with the group's message.

The counter-protesters declined an opportunity to comment to CBC News.

