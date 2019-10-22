Skip to Main Content
Police investigating death of woman in central Halifax
Nova Scotia·New

Police investigating death of woman in central Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in central Halifax Tuesday morning.

Police called to 'suspicious circumstance' on Willow Street near Dublin Street Tuesday morning

CBC News ·
Police at the scene in central Halifax on Tuesday morning. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in central Halifax Tuesday morning. 

In a news release, police said officers were called to a home on Willow Street near Dublin Street in relation to a "suspicious circumstance" where a woman was found dead.

Police are releasing few other details.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|