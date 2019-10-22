Police investigating death of woman in central Halifax
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in central Halifax Tuesday morning.
Police called to 'suspicious circumstance' on Willow Street near Dublin Street Tuesday morning
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in central Halifax Tuesday morning.
In a news release, police said officers were called to a home on Willow Street near Dublin Street in relation to a "suspicious circumstance" where a woman was found dead.
Police are releasing few other details.