Police say 2 men wounded in shootings early Sunday in Halifax, Dartmouth

Halifax police are investigating separate incidents where men were found with gunshot wounds.

Around 1:11 a.m. on Sunday, police say a 23-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police believe he was hurt in a shooting near the Lahey Road area in Dartmouth.

A few hours later around 5:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Lynch Street in Halifax.

Police went to a residence in the area and found a 31-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, while police remained at the scene for some time on Sunday.

The Halifax incident is not believed to be random.

Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs, police spokesperson, said Sunday they are looking into possible links between the two incidents but there is "no initial indication that they are related."

There have not been arrests made in either incident.

Chambers-Spriggs also said there was a stabbing incident Sunday morning on Renfrew Street in Dartmouth. It is not believed to be related to either of the shootings.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

