Halifax, Dartmouth hospitals reduce elective surgeries amid COVID spike
Schedules to be trimmed by up to 25 per cent over the next few weeks
Two hospitals in the Halifax area are temporarily reducing surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise in the province.
According to a release from the health authority, teams at Dartmouth General Hospital and the QEII Health Sciences Centre are adjusting schedules to reduce elective surgery volumes by up to 25 per cent over the next couple of weeks.
The move is necessary to build capacity in anticipation of increased COVID-19 admissions, the potential for staffing to be impacted by community exposures, and to allow staff to be redeployed on COVID units and testing centres, the release said.
Nova Scotia reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the province's total known active caseload to 150.
Surgeons' offices will notify patients whose surgeries must be postponed. They will aim to provide as much advance notice as possible, but some cases could be impacted with little notice as the situation evolves.
Pre-admission appointments and other surgery-related clinics, like surgical consults, are continuing.
Patients who had their surgery postponed will be rebooked as quickly as possible.
No other surgical service reductions are planned right now.
On a typical day, about 100 patients have surgery at these facilities.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?