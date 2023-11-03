Winter overnight shelter to open in vacant Dartmouth church mid-November

An emergency winter shelter for people living outside will open in a vacant church in Dartmouth later this month, the province announced Friday morning.

The former St. Paul Church on Windmill Road, which is now owned by Boston Developments Ltd., is being leased by the province for three years.

The shelter is expected to open mid-November and will stay open until at least April 30, 2024, with the possibility of extension.

In a news release, the Department of Community Services said the space will initially have 50 beds.

Surge capacity for 100

It will be available to people of all genders, ages 16 and up, including people with pets. In cases of extreme weather or high demand, an additional 50 beds can be added.

The announcement comes two days after Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau told reporters that a lease had been secured for a winter shelter, but he would not disclose the location.

The province is spending $825,000 for the lease of the building and for the community group 902 Man Up to provide staff, wrap-around services and food. Halifax Regional Municipality is supporting property maintenance.

There are at least 200 people sleeping rough around the Halifax Regional Municipality. (Robert Short/CBC)

Demand for shelter beds is likely to be high this winter in HRM. There are at least 200 people sleeping rough around the municipality, and over 1,000 names are on a waiting list for people who are homeless and looking for stable housing.

Rev. Dr. Kyle Wagner said the parish hall at Christ Church in Dartmouth could have hosted a 20-bed shelter again this winter, as it did last year with the province's support. But he said without the province's partnership, the church has decided to start renting the hall for other uses.

"I don't want to see people sleeping in tent and I don't think really anybody does," Wagner said.

But Wagner said the church could not run a shelter on its own.

"It needs to be done in a professional way with expertise and things like that. And we just don't have the resources right now."

NDP leader Claudia Chender said not partnering with Christ Church again this year, in addition to opening the new shelter on Windmill Road, is "evidence that this government seems to be OK with people sleeping outside this winter."

"It's not OK," said Chender.

When asked by reporters whether there will be enough shelter beds this winter, Boudreau highlighted the extra 50 beds that can be added to the new shelter and the 200 individual temporary shelters that are on order from a company called Pallet. Those shelters are expected to arrive by the new year, with 100 earmarked for the Halifax area.

