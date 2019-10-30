Police hope crime scene pictures will help bring bank robbers to justice

Halifax Regional Police have released several photos in the hopes the public can help identify the men involved in what police say were three bank robberies in Dartmouth this month.

The first robbery happened on Oct. 9. Police were called to the Scotiabank on Portland Street at around 10:15 a.m. Police say a man went into the bank, jumped over the counter and took cash from the teller. No weapons were seen and no one was injured.

Police are hoping the public recognizes this man. (Halifax Regional Police)

Police say the man fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second robbery happened on Oct. 15. At around 1:20 p.m., police say a man entered the same bank and told the teller he had a knife. Again, the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they're looking for this man in relation to one of two bank robberies this month at the Scotiabank on Portland Street in Dartmouth. (Halifax Regional Police)

In a news release, police said they are exploring the possibility the two robberies are linked.

Another bank robbery happened on Oct. 25, this time at the Heritage Credit Union on Ochterloney Street. Police were called to reports of a robbery at around 1:20 p.m. Police say in that case, a man went into the bank with a knife, demanded cash from a teller and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.

Police are looking for the man in these two pictures after a robbery at the Ochterloney Street Heritage Credit Union. (Halifax Regional Police)

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

