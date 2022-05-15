Stabbing, assault in Halifax area send 2 people to hospital

Two men were sent to hospital Saturday after separate incidents in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Police say a man was stabbed in the area of Boland Road and Cairn Street in Dartmouth.

They were called to the scene at 6:55 p.m. AT.

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspects.

Halifax incident

In a separate incident, police were called to the 0-100 block of Rufus Avenue in Halifax at 7:26 p.m. after an assault, possibly with a weapon.

The victim is in hospital, but is expected to survive.

Two suspects are in custody.

Police are asking anyone with any information about either incident to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES