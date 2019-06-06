Halifax ceremony commemorates journey of Canadian soldiers to D-Day

Long train journeys across Canada in 1944 ended in Halifax, N.S., the departure point for many soldiers on their way to join allies and storm Juno Beach in the remarkable military and political achievement known as D-Day.

Approximately 14,000 Canadian assault troops fought in the battle that started the liberation of Europe from the grips of fascism.

The Canadian government is hosting an event in Halifax on Thursday at the Willow Park Armoury on Husky Drive to commemorate the 75th anniversary.

Watch the event live starting at 2:30 AT.

