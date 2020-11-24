What's open and closed in Halifax as COVID-19 restrictions ramp up

New restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 are being introduced in the Halifax region — the current epicentre of Nova Scotia's outbreak.

The restrictions apply to western and central parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality, from Hubbards to Porters Lake and up to Elmsdale and Mount Uniacke.

They come into effect midnight Wednesday and will continue for at least two weeks until midnight Dec. 9.

Here's a guide to what can remain open and what has to close under the new restrictions:

What's open

Public schools, with the exception of those where cases have been identified.

After-school programs.

Child care.

Hairstylists, estheticians and nail salons, except for procedures that cannot be done while a patron is masked.

Grocery stores.

Retail stores, but they must restrict shoppers and staff to 25 per cent of capacity.

Liquor stores, including distilleries, wineries and breweries.

Pharmacies.

Restaurants and coffee shops for takeout or delivery only.

Hotel restaurants for hotel guests only.

What's closed

Restaurant dining rooms, bars and nightclubs.

Gyms, recreational facilities.

Libraries.

Museums and art galleries.

Casinos.

Distilleries, wineries and breweries for in-house tastings — retail sales are allowed.

Sporting facilities for both practices and games, recreational and professional.

Other guidelines and limitations

The gathering limit in public is five, or up to the number of members of an immediate family in a household.

Mandatory masking now applies to common areas in multi-unit residential buildings, such as apartments and condos.

No visitors in long-term care facilities, except volunteers and designated caregivers — this applies provincewide.

Non-essential travel into and out of the restricted region of HRM is discouraged.

Non-essential travel to other Atlantic provinces is also discouraged.

