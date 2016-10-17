Halifax councillor wants staff report on leave of absence requirements

Halifax municipal councillor Shawn Cleary thinks the municipality should follow up on a recommendation of the Chief Electoral Officer of Nova Scotia.

On Wednesday, Richard Temporale cleared Steve Craig of violating the Elections Act. But the ruling also included a suggestion that both provincial and HRM rules be updated so councillors who become candidates in federal or provincial campaigns have to take a leave of absence.

"It's hard to ignore recommendations from the person responsible for the foundations of our democratic institutions," Cleary said. "I think it's important to look at it."

Cleary intends to ask for a staff report on the leave of absence issue at Tuesday's regional council meeting.

"We've been tightening up our rules for accountability, fairness and transparency," said Cleary.

"So during that period when you are a registered candidate it is important to step away from the position."

Craig is the municipal councillor for Lower Sackville. He is also the Progressive Conservative candidate for the provincial byelection in Sackville-Cobequid that will take place on June 18.

Cleared of wrongdoing

The chief electoral officer investigated a complaint from the Nova Scotia NDP about Craig presenting a $20,000 cheque to a non-profit group the day the writ for the byelection was issued. Craig was operating in his capacity as municipal councillor.

Craig was cleared of any wrongdoing, but the report noted that changes are needed to prevent a "spillover benefit effect."

Craig is running against David Boyd (Atlantica Party), Anthony Edmonds (Green Party), Lara Fawthrop (NDP) and Michel Hindlet (Liberal).